Stop what you’re doing… KFC just launched a clothing and home goods line

Seriously. Die-hard Kentucky Fried Chicken fans can now show off their pride with T-shirts that feature Colonel Sanders or even breaded chicken leg socks.

If you’re looking to rep the brand in a subtle way, you can purchase a discrete Zinger Lapel Pin, a Delicious Pocket Square, or a Finger Lickin’ Good Necklace.

KFC has also made items that you can use to decorate your home, like a framed Colonel Sanders print, a mashed potato bowl print and a pillowcase with the Colonel’s face on it.

Prices range from $8 dollars to $20,000 dollars.

That’s not a typo, for just $20,000 you can own a real meteorite, from space, that has been molded into the shape of the Zinger chicken sandwich.

Happy shopping!