Sri Lankan Navy saves elephant from drowning after it was swept out to sea

An amazing rescue was caught on camera in Sri Lanka.

A group of naval personnel saved an elephant from drowning after the animal became caught in an ocean current.

Crews spotted the elephant eight nautical miles off Kokkuthuduwai in Kokilai, on July 11.

You can see the elephant struggling to keep its head and trunk above the surface.

It took several boats, a team of navy divers and wildlife officials to rescue the elephant.

They used ropes to safely guide the animal from the water to dry land.

The elephant was later handed over to wildlife officials.