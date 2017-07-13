Sick man brings big bag of pot to ER, police confiscate it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- He went into the hospital feeling under the weather.

But he’s probably feeling even sicker now, after Lakewood Police confiscated a trash bag he was carrying that was full of pot.

And he may face criminal charges for it.

We all know smoking marijuana gets you high.

But it got a 49- to 50-year-old transient feeling pretty low, after a trip to a free-standing Emergency Room in Belmar at 260 South Wadsworth Bouldevard about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Because they were going to admit him, they were going through his possessions, they came up with this trash bag full of what they thought was marijuana,” said Lakewood Police spokesman Steve Davis.

Police tested and weighed the pot at 1.8 pounds, which even at low-grade, might fetch anywhere from $1,200 to $2,100.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation, misconception people have, especially those out of state that marijuana is legal in Colorado period,” Davis said.

He said this crime emphasizes a misperception many people have about Colorado’s pot laws.

It’s not anything goes.

“Colorado law is specific. If more than 12 ounces of pot is in your possession, you are into the felony category now. Anywhere from one ounce to 12 ounces is a misdemeanor,” said Davis.

You also have to be 21.

You can’t smoke pot in public.

Plus, you’ve got to keep it in Colorado.

“Transporting it out of state is very illegal, mailing it is very illegal,” he said.

The transient told police he found the bag of bud.

And if he found it in the dumpster of a pot shop that could be cannabis concern.

“It cannot go into the trash like that, it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it’s illegal for a shop to dispose in that manner.”

Pot shops are required to destroy it--to mix it with dirt or coffee grounds for example--and keep it in a locked dumpster.

Police are still deciding whether to charge the man, while he recovers in the hospital from flu-like symptoms.