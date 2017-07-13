Police: Sexual assault suspect had explosive device in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police investigating a report of a sexual assault found the suspect had an explosive device in his home in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police officers responded to Memorial Hospital Central to investigate a reported sexual assault on the night of July 6.

The woman had been reportedly been sexually assaulted by a man at his home, earlier in the day.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Lopez of Colorado Springs.

The next day, detectives executed a search warrant at Lopez’s home and recovered a homemade improvised explosive device.

Lopez was arrested that evening for felony charges including sexual assault, menacing, and possession of an explosive or incendiary device.

Detectives linked Mr. Lopez’ vehicle, a white, full-size Chevrolet van with distinctive red and blue striping on the sides, to the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives would like to speak with anyone with knowledge of this incident. Please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 if you have information. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.