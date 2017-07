MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — When it first came out, “Gangnam Style” became an instant viral sensation and it held the title of most-viewed YouTube video for almost five years.

But as of Wednesday, it has been dethroned.

“See You Again” came out two years ago to honor the late Paul Walker of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. It has surpassed the 2.9 billion view mark, beating “Gangnam Style.”