Security seals show signs of possible tampering at metro area gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – If you’ve filled up your car in Denver, you may need to check your bank account.

Credit card skimmers have been found at several metro area gas stations in the past few weeks. Now, one customer believes he may have discovered more.

“I inserted my card, took it out, put in my pin code for verification and then I realized before I filled up the gas that actually it had a “void open” seal on it,” Rajat Agrawat told FOX31.

He visited the 7-Eleven Conoco at 4990 East Hampden Avenue in Denver Thursday morning. That's just west of I-25 at Hampden and Happy Canyon. When the Problem Solvers visited the gas station that afternoon, every pump’s seal showed evidence of possible tampering.

The security seals are visible on most pumps as red stickers and are commonly found on gas pumps as a way to deter and detect tampering.

The stickers should appear solid red when untouched. However, once they are peeled off, they leave behind the word “VOID”. If the word is visible, it means someone has peeled the tape off and stuck it back on.

Colorado recommends but does not require gas stations to have the tamper-resistant tape. The state also does not require gas stations that choose to use the stickers to maintain them.

According to Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment, which oversees gas station regulations, gas station attendants often peel the stickers off to replace receipt tape and do not put new security stickers on when they are finished.

When voided stickers are present at pumps, it is impossible to tell whether it has truly been tampered with or is simply the work of an employee.

Agrawat says he is nervous his credit card information was compromised because it has happened to him once before at a pump where the security stickers were breached.

“I thought maybe they had opened it for maintenance or something and three days later I got a call from Wells Fargo that my card has been compromised,” he said.

He says criminals spent about $1500 from his debit account before they were caught and that it took nearly a month to sort out the fraudulent charges.

“I had to go through this whole process of getting a new card, resetting all of my debit card automatic payments, disputing the charges with retailers,” he said.

7-Eleven’s security stickers say “7-Eleven Cares about your ID. Please Report Immediately if “VOID OPEN” appears.”

This time, Agrawat says he followed the directions on the sticker and reported the problem to the manager. However, he says he did not get the answer he was hoping for.

“She told me that it is normal and that [she] knows what [she’s] doing. Which was kind of upsetting,” he said.

The Problem Solvers also attempted to contact the management for answers but staff couldn’t say if the pumps were safe or not.

Calls, tweets and emails to corporate 7-Eleven were not returned Thursday.

“I felt frustrated,” Agrawat said.

That frustration grew after he says he went home and checked his bank account.

“It showed up as 95 dollars. It’s a pending transaction even though I did not fill up any gas,” he said.

The pending charge may be a temporary authorization before any actual charges post to the account. Agrawat says until he knows for sure, he wants to make sure no one falls victim to potential skimmers at the pumps.

“The business is aware of it and they’re not doing anything about it. This is a crime in action and somebody needs to do something about it,” he said.

State regulators say they will send an investigator to those pumps to check them.