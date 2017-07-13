RV fire closes westbound I-70 in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in both directions after an RV caught fire Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The RV caught fire just after noon in the westbound lanes west of the Evergreen Parkway off-ramp and El Rancho on-ramp.

All of the occupants got out and were being evaluated by first responders, Evergreen Fire Rescue said.

Westbound I-70 was closed at mile marker 248 as crews worked to contain the fire. Eastbound lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen.