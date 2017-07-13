× Reward offered for information about 4th of July brush fire at Bluffs Regional Park

A brush fire at Bluffs Regional Park on the Fourth of July put both lives and property in danger, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the arson suspects.

South Metro Fire Rescue says that numerous people were at the park in Lone Tree enjoying nearby firework shows when illegal fireworks sparked a brush fire near a crowd of people and several homes.

“It goes to the point of people feeling like they’re lives might be in danger, it goes to nearby homeowners who think their home and personal property might be in danger, and that’s a big deal,” South Metro Fire Rescue’s Eric Hurst said.

Authorities are hoping witness cell phone video taken shortly after the fire started will help identify the arson suspects.

“Completely irresponsible behavior and something that we want to pursue,” Hurst said.

The suspects could face felony charges. If you have any information, South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.