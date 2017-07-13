Peyton Manning delivers funny monologue, roasts Kevin Durant at ESPYs

LOS ANGELES — Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was a huge hit as host of the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Manning provided jabs at several athletes in attendance, including swimmer Ryan Lochte’s Rio Olympics scandal, the Mark Sanchez “butt fumble” and his own performance in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

But the most memorable moment was the reaction after Manning joked about Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant wanting to join the U.S. gymnastics team.

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2015-16 season to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors. They won the title this year.

“Our gymnastics team was so dominant, Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said. “I don’t think you’d start for them, Kevin.”

Durant did not appear to be pleased.

Manning then asked Durant’s former teammate with the Thunder, Russell Westbrook, to weigh in, and Westbrook appeared to zip his lips.

Durant’s feelings didn’t appear to change during the show based on a tweet he put out afterward.

😑 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2017

There were some other funny moments as well.