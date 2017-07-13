Patterns and Pops clothing truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Going to the mall can be overwhelming and with a busy life- almost daunting. Patterns & Pops is bringing fashion to the ladies of Denver. They pull up to popular spots in town and make shopping during your lunch hour easier then it’s ever been. The inside of the truck is retrofitted as a clothing boutique and even features a dressing room with giant mirrors. Our boutique definitely has a 60s candy shop vibe to it, so we wanted to pick a name to fit the theme.. and there you have it- Patsy was born!