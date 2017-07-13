× Ozone action alert issued; See how ozone affects you

DENVER — The Colorado Health Department and Regional Air Quality Council issued an ozone action alert for metro Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. It’s in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.

Bright sun, warm temperatures and light winds are combining to create high ground ozone conditions.

Emissions from everyday things such as gas-powered vehicles and lawn mowers, paints, and other solvents combine with other pollutants to create ground-level ozone pollution.

It can cause health issues for all of us, especially children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues.

High levels of ozone pollution often affect healthy people who work or exercise outdoors and can cause breathing difficulties, eye irritation and reduced resistance to lung infections and colds with exposure for prolonged periods.

People can cut down their ozone emissions with simple steps such as reducing car trips and mowing their lawn or refueling their cars in the evening.