BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was injured in an explosion in a small trailer on Thursday morning, the Brighton Fire Department said.

The explosion happened about 5:30 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue.

Officials said the explosion was caused by the improper use of propane tanks.

The person inside the trailer at the time of the explosion was taken to North Suburban Medical Center with second-degree burns.