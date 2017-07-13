× Median home prices top $410,000 in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The summer buying and selling season is in full swing this June and in the Denver-metro area median sales prices have surpassed $410,000.

According to a housing report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, median sales prices rose nearly 6 percent from just a year ago.

Statewide, the median sales price hit $370,000 for single-family homes. That’s a 7 percent increase from the previous year.

The number rose despite a 7 percent increase in new listings, both in the metro area and statewide.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Association of Realtor commented on the new high: