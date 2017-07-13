Median home prices top $410,000 in Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The summer buying and selling season is in full swing this June and in the Denver-metro area median sales prices have surpassed $410,000.
According to a housing report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, median sales prices rose nearly 6 percent from just a year ago.
Statewide, the median sales price hit $370,000 for single-family homes. That’s a 7 percent increase from the previous year.
The number rose despite a 7 percent increase in new listings, both in the metro area and statewide.
A spokesperson for the Colorado Association of Realtor commented on the new high:
“As the median sales price for a single-family Denver home edges ever closer to doubling in the last five years, the annual mid-season slowdown appears to be coming a little early this year. Homes priced in the affordable category continue their red-hot demand while homes above the median price of $440,000 have started to recognize nominal price decreases – especially on the higher end. As the Percent of List Price Received remains steady at 100.9 percent, even the above-average category is recognizing a strong market activity. We can expect the remainder of summer to stabilize going into the ‘back to school’ mindset within suburban areas while urban dwellings under the median mark show no signs of cooling.”