Man trapped in ATM slips ‘help me’ notes to customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas man spent several hours trapped inside an ATM and had to pass notes to customers.

The contractor’s day took a turn for the surreal when he became stuck inside the machine in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The contractor, who was there to fix a door lock on Wednesday, became stuck inside the small room at a Bank of American branch that houses the ATM and without his phone.

So he started slipping messages through the receipt slot to customers on the outside asking for help.

One note read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss.”

The man got out of the room after a couple of hours thanks to some help from his boss and police.