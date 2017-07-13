Krafty Chix Makes Beautiful Homemade Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This tote is from Krafty Chix, a company that specializes in handmade items for everyday chicks. It was created by a former accountant and a rocket scientist as a way to raise money for a trip to the Outback. They both ended up quitting their jobs to focus on bringing fresh, new favorites to the everyday chick.

This beautiful faux leather shoulder bag can be monogrammed. It features a scalloped open top and double carry handles. It's made with high quality faux vegan leather and a black faux suede interior. It comes in seven gorgeous colors. You can see all the options on KraftyChix.com.