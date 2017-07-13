HyperloopOne announces historic first successful full systems test

NEW YORK — The team from the fast-moving transportation system, HyperloopOne, announced Wednesday, the successful completion of the world’s first full systems Hyperloop test.

The test was done in a vacuum environment, in the Nevada desert. The test was performed May 12, but the landmark wasn’t made public until Wednesday. It brings the company one step further to launching the high-speed train for use by the public. The concept was first proposed in 2013 by Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car company Tesla.

The next phase of testing, will involve speeds of up to 250 mph. HyperloopOne also unveiled a new prototype of its Pod, the vehicle that will transport passengers and cargo inside a tube at high speeds.

11 U.S. routes have been identified, including three in Colorado. One would travel from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Pueblo with a leg that goes to Vail. The second, would run from Cheyenne straight to Pueblo. The third, would run from Houston to Cheyenne, with stops in Fort Collins, Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.