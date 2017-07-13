HBO, Netflix shows score most the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning and it looks to be the year of the freshman in one of the biggest categories.

Five new shows, including “This Is Us,” “Westworld,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” will compete with returning nominees “Better Call Saul” and “House of Cards” for best drama.

“Stranger Things,” which has been a breakout hit for Netflix, scored 19 nominations.

The comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” and the HBO drama “Westworld” earned the most Emmy nominations for individual shows with 22.

“SNL” is now the most Emmy-nominated series of all time 231 over the history of the show.

“Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Veep” are vying for best comedy.

Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO’s satirical comedy “Veep” earned 17 nominations and the newcomer Hulu dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” earned 13.

“Veep” star Anna Chlumsky announced the nominations, along with actor Shemar Moore.

The actress got a bit of a surprise when she learned that she had earned her fifth consecutive nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Some of this year’s nominees:

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding limited series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Emmys.com has the full list of nominations.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will broadcast live on CBS on Sept. 17.