It's Summertime, so you probably don't want to take your designer duds to the beach or pool. Pinkly Perfect has cotton shoulder tote bags that are perfect for fun in the sun. The brand uses fun and catchy phrases like "Beach Brunch Besties." You can pair them with a cosmetic bag to keep your essentials sand free. They're all made and custom printed in the U.S.A. You can find them at PinklyPerfect.com.
Fun Beach Totes from Pinkly Perfect
