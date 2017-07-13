× Employees’ actions turn into critical mistakes: Restaurant Report Card

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections. The actions of employees were problems for this week’s featured establishments.

The Home Café

The Englewood restaurant failed our report card with 12 critical violations in May. The mistakes included:

An employee handling dirty then clean dishes

Eggs and raw bacon were held at the wrong temperature

Slicer, refrigerator and ovens were soiled with grease and debris

The Café showed us the kitchen and their new cooler.

The owner Afbiola Acuna said, “Before we get business we talk with employees to make sure it’s clean, clean clean for customers. We don’t want anyone to get sick. They pay for our service and when they leave they say everything is OK, the place is clean and we try to have it beautiful for everybody. “

The Home Café, on Hampden Avenue passed its follow up inspection.

Brazen

A Denver inspector cited the repeat restaurant report card offender for nine critical health code mistakes in May. The violations included:

Employee eating carrot placed veggie on food prep area

No fish documentation

No hot water in women’s restroom

Dish machine was not sanitizing

The restaurant sent the same remarks from their last appearance on restaurant report card.

“The health of our guests is our first priority and we always provide the best quality food possible,” Brazen said in a statement. “The issues on our recent inspections were immediately corrected while the inspector was in the restaurant or immediately thereafter and we continue to serve quality, safe food to our guests.”

The restaurant is located at 4450 West 38th Avenue.

Noodles and Company – Broomfield

The popular chain and multiple time winner scored an “A” for two perfect inspections at the Broomfield location. General Manager Mike Haas said, “It starts with hiring a great passionate team. You train them extremely well. We have policies and procedures that we adhere to thru out the day.”

This Noodles is at 635 Flatiron Market Place.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

