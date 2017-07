DENVER — The Denver Zoo says its little giraffe, Dobby, isn’t so little any more.

Zookeepers posted an update on the baby giraffe on Facebook earlier this week.

They say he’s now 300 pounds and 7 feet 3 inches tall.

When Dobby was born Feb. 28, he was 5-foot and weighed 73 pounds — small for a newborn giraffe, Denver Zoo officials said.

Dobby had difficulty nursing and blood tests showed the newborn giraffe wasn’t getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mother, zoo officials said.