Denver veteran’s charity travels to France for ceremony with President Trump

PARIS — Veterans representing a Denver-based charity met with President Trump in France Thursday, as part of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the US entering World War I.

More than 200 people attended the service at the US Embassy in Paris, including three World War II veterans who were part of a contingent from The Greatest Generations Foundation, a Denver charity that transports war heroes back to the battlefields where they served. All three are survivors of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. The veterans were Donald Cobb, 92 (USS Murphy), Steven Melnikoff, 97 (29th Infantry) and Joseph Reilly, 96 (101st Airborne).

President Trump called the veterans “real heroes” who “fought for freedom in its hour of need.”

Timothy Davis of Denver is President of The Greatest Generations Foundation. He says the ceremony was important reminder of the sacrifice of US troops in World War I.

“We owe it to every one of them. Even though none of them are alive today, we owe it to all of them to clearly and unambiguously understand what the first World War was about, how it started, and vow upon their graves to never let it happen again,” Davis told FOX 31.

The veterans shook hands with President Trump and the First Lady, Joint Chiefs Chairman and Marine General Joseph Dunford and the staff of the US Embassy in France.

On Friday, they’ll meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and other world leaders to mark Bastille Day, which is similar to Independence Day in the United States.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve