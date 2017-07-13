Denver police investigators name Highlands area murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Police detectives are investigating the death of a man found in the Highlands area on Tuesday as a homicide.

Family members of Michael Lanford pleaded for justice at a vigil on Thursday. The family said Michael was killed Tuesday night near 40th Avenue and Shoshone Street in Denver.

Michael’s sister, Tammy Lanford, is still trying to come to terms with the loss. “I’m just wanting him to come home or call,” Tammy said.

Elizario Herrera, Jr. is wanted for murder in this case, according to Denver Police. Michael’s loved ones told FOX31 Herrera is the son of Michael’s ex-girlfriend and a criminal who was just recently released from prison.

“A person like that doesn’t need to be on the streets,” Michael’s brother Danny Lanford said.

Police and family members haven’t said how Michael was killed in an effort to honor the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.