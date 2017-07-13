× DA: Former CDOT audit director charged more than $20,000 on state credit cards

DENVER — The former director of audits for the Colorado Department of Transportation has been accused of making more than $20,000 in personal charges on state-issued credit cards, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Christopher Wedor, 34, is facing 17 felony charges: One count of theft, two counts of identity theft, one count of computer crime, six counts of attempting to influence a public servant and seven counts of forgery.

He was charged Tuesday and turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Wedor is accused of charging gift cards, electronics, software and other items to his state-issued credit card and the credit cards of three subordinates from May 2016 to December.

Wedor, who was hired in April 2016 after serving as an audit manager in the Denver auditor’s office, was fired after CDOT found several irregularities associated to him.

A court appearance date has not been scheduled.