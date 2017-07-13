Coors Field ranked as 10th-best major league ballpark

DENVER — The home of the Rockies evokes happy memories for a lot of people.

That’s evident in a recent article from The Washington Post about unique ballparks across America. The authors rank Coors Field as 10th in the country.

Coors Field, which can hold 50,398 people, opened in 1995.

“This is an underrated stadium,” Adam Kilgore wrote. “It sits in an outstanding location in lower downtown, or LoDo in the local vernacular, near an overflow of bars and restaurants. (The craft beer selection at Falling Rock Tap House is unbeatable.)

“The concourses are spacious, and it’s worth touring the park to check out the new roof-deck seats and the purple row — a line of seats among a sea of green ones exactly one mile above sea level.

“The technicolor sunsets over the Rockies — mountains, not players — might be the best in baseball.”

The article recommends ordering a local craft beer and Rocky Mountain oysters while at the park.

The article listed AT&T Park in San Francisco as No. 1, followed by PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago.