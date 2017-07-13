× Colorado state fire agency unveils new fire engines

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention unveiled two new fire engines Thursday morning.

The Type 3 engines are each equipped with a 600-gallon water tank, a 500-gallon-per-minute pump and four-wheel drive.

The engines can seat four firefighters and are commonly referred to as the largest, most rugged and powerful of the wildland fire engines.

The state fire agency considers the engines a significant upgrade to the its firefighting capabilities.