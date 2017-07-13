× Castle Rock woman killed in houseboat explosion on Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Utah — A woman from Castle Rock was killed in a houseboat explosion on Lake Powell in Utah Wednesday night. Four other people were critically hurt.

The National Park Service said the houseboat was anchored on shore in Crystal Springs Canyon.

Kristin Meyer, 52, died in the explosion that happened at about 10 p.m. The four people who sustained critical injuries were airlifted to hospital in Salt Lake City and Grand Junction. A juvenile male was treated and released at a clinic for minor injuries. The names of the people hurt were not released.

“There were 20 other people associated with this boating group. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. It was reported they were attempting to start a house boat generator when it suddenly exploded,” a statement from the park service said.