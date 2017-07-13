Broncos’ value increases 24 percent in Forbes rankings

DENVER — The value of the Broncos jumped 24 percent in one year in the latest valuation by Forbes.

The magazine values the Broncos at $2.4 billion, up from last year’s valuation of $1.94 billion. In 2015, the Broncos were valued at $1.45 billion.

The Broncos are listed as the 11th-most valuable NFL franchise and the 24th-most valuable sports franchise in the world. They were the 40th-most valuable sports franchise in the world last year.

The Dallas Cowboys, at $4.2 billion, top the list, followed by the New York Yankees ($3.7 billion), and soccer clubs Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64 billion) and Real Madrid ($3.58 billion).

Besides the Cowboys, the only other NFL franchises with a higher valuation than the Broncos are the New England Patriots (sixth overall at $3.4 billion), New York Giants (eighth overall at $3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers (ninth overall at $3 billion), Washington Redskins (11th overall at $2.95 billion), Los Angeles Rams (12th overall at $2.9 billion), New York Jets (13th overall at $2.75 billion), Chicago Bears (16th overall at $2.7 billion), Houston Texans (20th overall at $2.6 billion) and Philadelphia Eagles (22nd overall at $2.5 billion).

No other Colorado team made the list.

The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations over the past year for the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Formula One, soccer and NASCAR teams.

The NFL had 29 of its teams in the top 50, followed by the NBA and European soccer (seven each).