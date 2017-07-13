Boulder police search for assailant who stabbed stranger walking his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. - Boulder Police continue to search for an assailant that stabbed another man walking his dog on the Boulder Creek Path Wednesday night.

Police said the 53-year-old man was walking his dog on the Boulder Creek Path just south of the Boulder Public Library when he heard what sounded like a jogger approaching behind him. Then, the man told police the assailant stabbed him in the stomach. The man started chasing the assailant until he realized he'd been stabbed. He drove himself to the hospital and is doing OK.

Police spokesperson Shannon Cordingly said investigators don't believe the assailant knew his victim or had any connection to him.

"The person didn't even attempt to make any kind of contact with him," sad Cordingly. "Really, really weird."

The victim could only offer police a vague description of his assailant, describing him as a tall, thin white man wearing all black.

Boulder police have stepped up patrol in the area and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos in the area hoping to glean more information on the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.