Amazon now hiring for 1,000 full-time jobs in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Amazon is now hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for its new fulfillment center in Aurora.

The 1 million-square foot facility is slated to open late this summer.

Amazon said associates at the new fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger-sized customer items, such as sports equipment, musical instruments and furniture.

Company officials said the jobs pay 30 percent higher than traditional retail jobs and employees receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“Amazon also offers regular full-time employees programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon,” company officials said in a statement released Thursday.

Applicants can apply online here.

Amazon also plans to open a second fulfillment center with a robotics facility in Thornton.

The new 2.4-million-square-foot center will create 1,500 full-time jobs, the electronic commerce and cloud-computing giant said.

Construction will begin later this month with the center expected to open in August 2018.