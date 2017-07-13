50% OFF BruFrou2017 Tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love beer and food there is a way to enjoy both this weekend. BruFrou Fest 2017 is back for the 4th year in a row, and Colorado's Best has incredible deals on tickets. Whether you want to go solo, with a friend, or want to bring three of your friends along for the fun, we can get you 50% off! It's a chance to taste drinks and bites from 125 brewers, mixologists, and chefs as you enjoy live music. Great Divide, Holidaily Brewing Company, and Left Hand are among the breweries that will be serving up suds. Your ticket also gets you eight sweet and savory samples from the likes of Yak and Yeti, Lohi Steakbar, and Euclid Hall, crafted to pair with everything from sours to imperial stouts. The music ranges from alternative rock to one-man bands. Acts like The Mowgli's and Zach Deputy will be taking the stage to keep you entertained. The outdoor celebration will be held in the heart of downtown Denver this Sunday, July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. It's on the quad at the historic Tivoli Brewery/Student Union Building.

