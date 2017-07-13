3-story home in Lefthand Canyon destroyed by fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fire destroyed a three-story home in Lefthand Canyon early Thursday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive.

Firefighters and first responders found smoke and flames coming from the wood-framed, single-family residence when they arrived.

The fire quickly spread, and because of the extent of the flames and the extreme heat, crews were not immediately able to get into the home and had to let the fire burn.

The sheriff’s office does not know if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire. One vehicle was in an attached garage, the sheriff’s office said.

Westbound traffic was closed at 1000 Lefthand Canyon Drive. Traffic was also prohibited near the intersection of Lefthand Canyon Drive and Olde Stage Road because of the large number of rescue personnel and vehicles.