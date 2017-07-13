× 2 the Test: ecoATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a unique way to get rid of an old cell phone that’s just lying around in your home.

It’s a machine called ecoATM and can be found in more than a dozen King Soopers and Walmart stores in the metro Denver area.

An animated character comes on the screen and guides you through the process. It can take up to ten minutes because the company works closely with local law enforcement agencies.

Together they want to stop cell phone thefts.

So you’lll be asked for your driver’s license, take your picture and then give the machine a thumb print. It will also asking you questions such as where did you buy the phone, the date of purchase and who did you buy it from. Again safeguards to make sure the sale is on the up and up.

So when you’re finished, the machine tells you how much it’s giving you for your phone, You can either accept or cancel the deal and get the phone back.

It also gives you money for other portable devices.

For more information and locations, go to ECOATM.com

