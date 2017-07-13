Shooting suspect’s grandmother speaks out about murder of man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two men wanted for first degree murder are still on the run Thursday.

39-year-old Justin Slyter was killed outside a Denver 7-Eleven store just after midnight Sunday.

Two suspects are already in custody. One is a juvenile, the other is 25-year-old David Houston.

He is the one who turned himself in at the urging of the woman who raised him.

We spoke with that woman who didn’t wanted to be named.

She said she believes her grandson was just with the wrong people, in the wrong place at the wrong time, but also says if he was involved in taking a man’s life, he needs to pay along with anyone else there that night.

It started outside the 7-Eleven near East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street. Police say Slyter was arguing with a homeless man, 44-year-old Ru Shawn Wharton.

For whatever reason, three men associated with a white Chrysler Sebring got involved in the scuffle between Slyter and Wharton. One of those men was, Houston.

“He was just out there with his other buddy, they went in to get some drinks. And the people in the parking lot were already arguing,” his grandmother said.

Police said Houston or someone he was with reportedly stole Slyter’s wallet as he fought with Wharton. When Slyter walked up to the car the three men were in, a shot was fired and Slyter was killed. Houston told his grandmother he didn’t do it and she told him to turn himself in.

“The best thing to do, little David is just go turn yourself in because if you didn’t do nothing wrong, let them get you out of the equation of whatever happened,” she said she told him.

Houston and the juvenile remained in custody Thursday night.

Wharton and the driver of the white car were on the run.

“Everybody that's got something to do with this, you better turn your tails in and let this family get some relief somewhere because their family member is gone, he ain't coming back,” Houston’s grandmother said of the other men considered suspects. She said anyone involved in the killing of Slyter needs to pay, even if it is her grandson.

“Everybody has the right to live and for somebody to snuff your life out, that's not fair. That's no fair. Everybody who has something to do with that needs to go down, whether it be my grandson or whoever, it's just not right,” she said.

Police are still looking for the driver of the White Chrysler Sebring who is believed to be the shooter, and for the the transient, Ru Shawn Warton. Both are wanted for first degree murder.

Now it's not clear yet why Slyter was on Colfax that night, why he was arguing with Wharton or why the three men in the car got involved in the fight which led to murder. ​