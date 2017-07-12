× World’s Fair of Money

Who: American Numismatic Association

What: World’s Fair of Money

When: August 1st-5th, see specific times for each day below.

Where: Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is lookingforward to covering this year’s World’s Fair of Money. This fair will showcase money from around the world, rare coins, exhibits, and kids events. Come see more than $1 billion of historic rare coins and colorful currency including $100,000 bills and a nickel worth $3 million. Plus, find out what your old coins and currency may be worth!

They will also spend a coin in Denver and get it circulating throughout Colorado. If the coin specified is returned to the World’s Fair of Money you can receive an award of $200.

Admission is $8 for the public; free for ANA members and children under 12. Admission is free on Saturday, August 5.

Times for each day of the fair:

Tuesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FREE admission on Saturday!)

*Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.

For more information, click here.