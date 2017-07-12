Woman shot in east Denver while sleeping in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A woman was shot while she was sleeping in her home early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Willow Street.

Police said a round came through the house and struck the woman as she was sleeping in her bed.

The woman, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Her condition was unknown.

Police were investigating whether it was a drive-by shooting. Police said they responded to several ShotSpotter calls in the neighborhood overnight.