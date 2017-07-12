Woman arrested for allegedly trying to hit other drivers on Highway 285, running from deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was arrested Monday after trying to intentionally run into other vehicles on Highway 285, then running from a deputy, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened about noon between Wagon Trail Road and South Hillview Road. Several drivers had to avoid colliding with the driver, 46-year-old Jennifer Brooks, as she drove a black Jeep Cherokee.

After the sheriff’s office received a report of a driver swerving all over the lanes of northbound traffic near Wagon Trail, a deputy began following the vehicle at South Turkey Creek Road.

Brooks then made a U-turn and began traveling southbound. After she didn’t stop near Meyers Ranch, Brooks started going northbound in the passing lane of southbound Highway 285, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy saw Brooks make several attempts to intentionally direct the Jeep into oncoming traffic. The deputy then performed a successful PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle.

Brooks then got out of the vehicle and ran away, but she was later detained by the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

Brooks was booked on felony charges of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, vehicular eluding, felony menacing and two counts of attempted first-degree assault.

Misdemeanor and traffic violations are pending, including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and reckless driving, the sheriff’s office said.

Any driver who was involved in the incident by having to take measures to avoid colliding with the Jeep or other vehicles and has not spoken with investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612.