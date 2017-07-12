Study pushes Colorado lower in fiscal health rankings

DENVER — A study from George Mason University ranks Colorado as 30th in the nation when it comes to fiscal health.

Fiscal health looks at a state’s ability to attract business, how much it taxes on services and how well it keeps its promises to the public-sector employees.

The Mercatus Center at George Mason University looked at every state’s 2015 financial statements.

Florida ranks first in the nation, while New Jersey ranks last.

Colorado is considered to have average fiscal condition. The state dropped eight places from last year’s rankings.

In this year’s study, Colorado declined when it came to budget solvency, which is whether a state has a budget shortfall.

The state also worsened in the long-run solvency category, which means it might not be able to meet its long-term spending commitments.