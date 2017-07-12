Senior lifetime passes to national parks increase to $80 in August

WASHINGTON — The National Parks Service website has been overwhelmed as seniors across the country are trying to purchase lifetime passes for $10 before the price increases to $80 on Aug. 28.

The lifetime passes can also be purchased at one of the parks because ordering online takes up to six weeks for delivery.

The passes are available to those who are 62 years old and older, and can be used for the rest of their lives. Most entry fees at national parks range from $25 to $35.

The senior pass allows access to all 417 national parks and more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The fee increase was approved by Congress last year as a way to give the National Parks Service additional revenue to make enhancements and repairs.