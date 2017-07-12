Save 50% at Midwestern Saloon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Midwestern Saloon serves up lots of favorite dishes and drinks from the Midwest, including crafts beers, the gigantic pork tenderloin sandwich, Juicy Lucy burgers, and fried cheese curds! Dan and Andrea Deshano started Midwestern Saloon to create an inviting neighborhood pub that will feel like home to so many people moving to Denver from the Midwest. They serve a rotation of Midwestern crafts beers, as well as Colorado beers. They also have a full sports package, so you can come and watch any sporting event you want on one of their 13 big screen TVs.

Right now, you can get a $50 voucher to Midwestern Saloon for just $25! Head to our Colorado's Best Deals page to pick the deal up before it's gone!