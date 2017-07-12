‘Rock out’ to make music at Denver Art Museum

DENVER — One of Denver Art Museum’s latest exhibits lets visitors experience music while relaxing in the summer weather.

“La Musidora” sits in Martin Plaza outside the museum. It’s an outdoor, interactive art installation. It makes musical sounds when visitors rock back and forth in the woven chairs.

The 90-foot artwork seats 20 visitors at a time. It’s on display at the museum at 100 W. 14th Ave. until Oct. 29.

“La Musidora” is a mix of the Spanish words “la musica,” which means music, and “la mecedora,” which means rocking chair.

The installation is free and open to the public. It was designed by Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena of the design firm Esrawe + Cadena in Mexico City.