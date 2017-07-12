Police searching for suspect who tried to rob Fountain 7-Eleven

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after a 7-Eleven store was robbed on Monday night, the Fountain Police Department said.

Police said the man, who was armed with a gun, didn’t get away with any money or merchandise from the store at 601 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The man is described as black, in his mid-20s with a goatee and dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

He’s also described as having a “gruff-sounding” voice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-390-5555 or 719-382-4244.