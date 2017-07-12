Police search for bank robbery suspect who pointed gun at teller in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder said a man pointed a gun at a teller during a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

They said the robber approached a teller shortly after 2 p.m. at Key Bank at 2460 Baseline Road, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

Here is the suspect’s description:

Black man in early 20s

5′ 10″ tall

Thin build

Black hair

Red zippered jacked with a hoodie

Ski mask

Dark colored backpack that has bright yellow top on it.

He left the bank on foot with cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329. Or, anyone who wishes to stay anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website.