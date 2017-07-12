× Police: Man killed outside Denver 7-Eleven was trying to recover stolen wallet

DENVER — A 39-year-old man who was shot and killed outside an East Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven early Sunday morning was trying to recover his wallet after it was stolen during a fight, the Denver Police Department said.

Justin Slyter, fought with a panhandler, then two people who were inside the store at 551 E. Colfax Ave. joined the fight about 12:15 a.m., stealing his wallet, according to a probable cause statement.

RELATED: Probable cause statement

Police said after the two men took the wallet, they got into a white vehicle with a third person. Someone inside the vehicle then shot at Slyter as he approached the driver’s side, according to the statement.

Slyter was seen in surveillance video outside the store falling as the vehicle drove away, according to the statement.

David Houston, 25, and a teenage juvenile were arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery and murder.

Houston is on parole after being sentenced in 2013 to five years in prison for aggravated robbery, felony menacing and drug charges.

Houston told detectives he did not fire the shot, adding he didn’t know who had the gun. He also said he did not know the other people in the vehicle, according to the statement.

After police released surveillance photos of two men who were at the scene, Houston’s sister recognized her brother, according to the statement. She told their mother, who told her son to turn himself in.

Police said they are still searching for two suspects. They did not release a description.