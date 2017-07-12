No response despite 3 DUI calls to 911: Problem Solvers investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- It was 2:24 a.m. on Sunday May 21st when Michael Phoenix called 911 about an erratic driver in front on him on I-270 heading towards Commerce City.

The Problem Solvers obtained the 911 call where you can hear Phoenix tell a dispatcher, "If he`s not drunk, he`s something else. Definitely need to get someone out here before he hurts someone."

Dash Cam from the vehicle Michael Phoenix was driving shows the suspected drunk driver has trouble staying in his lane and can't maintain his speed, going just 32 miles an hour at times in a 55 mile an hour zone. In the same 911 call, Phoenix is heard saying, "Jesus he just stopped...nearly smashing into somebody we need to get somebody out here really quick before he has an accident."

But AdCom 911 (the dispatch service for Adams County) doesn't send a Commerce City Police car. Instead seven patrol cars head to an armed robbery at a Conoco gas station.

The dispatcher determines three other Commerce City cop cars are too far away to intervene when Michael Phoenix calls 911 again at 2:27 a.m.

"Hello, I just called a few minutes ago about a drunk driver. I just need to let you know he`s pulled off onto York Street. The dispatcher resopnded, "He did?" Phoenix said, "Yes."

The dispatcher doesn't tell Phoenix no one is on the way but she does notify Colorado State Patrol. But the state patrol doesn't dispatch a trooper either. By the time

Michael calls back a third time it's now 3 a.m. and the suspicious driver has made it to an apartment complex at 78th Avene and York Street.

A frustrated Phoenix can be heard telling the 911 operator, "Does no one care if this guy is driving around drunk?"

"Okay we do have officers tied up on emergent calls right now, that may be why they haven`t responded."

But the Problem Solvers have learned the AdCom 911 Dispatcher never contacted the Adams County Sheriff's Office for help. The Executive Director of AdCom 911 is Rick Estes and he admits his dispatcher made a mistake. "It was apparent that this incident was gong to move into the Sheriff's jurisdiction and because of what was going with the robbery, and that dispatcher being tied up, it appears that did not happen."

But Estes adds there are many times when law enforcement has no one to respond to a 911 call. "It happens all the time. Absolutely we have calls all the time that we simply don`t have the resources to send, not immediately," admits Estes.

That admission doesn't sit well with Michael Phoenix. "The police don`t seem to care enough to respond quickly." His assumption might seem unfair but Phoenix tells the Problem Solvers he's called 911 on three different occasions in the last year about a drunk driver with no response.

"It`s really disturbing. Police should be there to help you, especially when you are going out of your way to help them," claims Phoenix.

The Problem Solvers have learned State Patrol had two troopers on duty in Adams County at the time they were notified of the suspected impaired driver. One was working at the office, a short drive from where the alleged drunk driver was headed, the other was driving on patrol unassigned, but neither trooper responded.

"When we can effect a change, and contact an impaired driver, or suspected impaired driver, we are going to do that. We have to do that with the resources that are available to us," explained Sergeant Rob Madden of the Colorado State Patrol. When asked why neither trooper responded to this particular 911 call, Sgt. Madden responded, "The part of this that you`re missing is we receive so many of these calls and there`s nothing to say that the troopers listening to the radio heard the call."

Sgt. Madden adds moving drivers are hard to catch up to and unless a trooper is already in the immediate vicinity, they may not respond.

"In the span of a half an hour from the time surrounding this REDDI Report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) there were three REDDI reports that were called in to Adams County Colorado State Patrol Dispatch," said Sgt. Madden who admitted troopers didn't respond to any of them.

That's a disappointing admission to Michael Phoenix. He believes any time law enforcement has someone available, it should respond.

"It`s like come on this is your job, this is what you should be doing not rolling it off that it`s not a big deal," said Phoenix, who claims he will no longer call 911 if he sees a drunk driver.

Sgt. Madden says that's not the message State Patrol wants to send. He encourages any driver who sees an impaired driver to call *CSP or *277.

He can't guarantee a response but says if a trooper is available and nearby, they will attempt to make contact.