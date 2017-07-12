New images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot released; NASA wants you to download and share

NASA’s Juno spacecraft passed over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot on July 10, giving us our first “up-close and personal view” of the 10,000-mile-wide storm.

Now NASA is encouraging people to download, process and share the images. Your image could even be shared on the Mission Juno website.

“We invite the public to act as a virtual imaging team… participating in key steps of the process, from identifying features of interest to sharing the finished images online,” the NASA website states.

“The types of image processing we’d love to see range from simply cropping an image to highlighting a particular atmospheric feature, as well as adding your own color enhancements, creating collages and adding advanced color reconstruction,” NASA stated.

“Anything from cropping to color enhancing to collaging is fair game. Be creative!” officials stated. “Submit your images to Juno_outreach@jpl.nasa.gov to be featured on the Mission Juno website!

Take a look at a few of the earliest submissions.

The unprocessed, raw images are available here.

Amateur astronomers can also help decide what photos the Juno spacecraft will take next.

“The public also helps determine which points on the planet will be photographed,” the NASA website states.

Learn more about voting on JunoCam’s next target here.