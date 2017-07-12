Rain on the way: More than 1 inch possible south of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Big weather changes are heading to Colorado on Wednesday.

A big increase in moisture will not only help the high fire danger, but it will also bring a better chance of storms in the afternoon.

Cloud cover, cooler temperatures and widespread storms are the big impacts.

Most of the Front Range woke up to gloomy skies and scattered rain showers Wednesday morning, but more rainfall is expected in the afternoon.

Storms will move into the Denver metro area by early afternoon and will continue through late evening.

Wednesday's storms could be strong to severe and will be more widespread than the recent afternoon storms.

The main threats with the storms are heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and hail. All of these factors could impact the evening commute.

There could be some decent rainfall totals. Spots along the Palmer Divide, eastern mountains and the Interstate 70 corridor have the best chance to see substantial rainfall up to 1.5 inches.

Other places such as Denver and the northern Front Range will see less but still have a good chance to see a few storms with accumulating rain.

A flash flood watch has been issued for El Paso and Pueblo counties, and Colorado’s southern mountains from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Storms could contain heavy rainfall that could create flash flooding on roadways, creeks and streams.

Temperatures will drop about 10 to 15 degrees from Tuesday because of the cloudy skies. Not only will temperatures cool off to the 80s, but the cooler weather will remain through Friday.