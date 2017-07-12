McDonald’s giving away free ice cream for life

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Taking advantage of National Ice Cream Day this year at McDonald’s could mean free soft serve for life.

The restaurant is offering a free vanilla cone on Sunday in honor of National Ice Cream Day. Participants have to download the McDonald’s app to redeem the free cone between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time.

After downloading the app, participants will be entered for the chance to get a free ice cream cone each week for 50 years. The winner will get a McDonald’s Arch Card for $312 plus a check for $4,680.

One person will be randomly selected for the prize. Participants must be 13 years old or older.

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

The McDonald’s giveaway is also looking to spread a little kindness by giving out compliments to customers using the hashtag #SoftServed on Twitter.