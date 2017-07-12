Man’s death in Denver investigated as homicide

DENVER — A man’s death was being investigated as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Police released few details about the death in the 4000 block of North Shoshone Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police said Tuesday night they were investigating a death then an hour later said it was being treated as a homicide.

The name and age of the victim were not released. The cause and manner of death were not released.

Police did not say if they were searching for a suspect.