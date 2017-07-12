Lonetree Reservoir to remain open to public under new leaseholder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Visitors of a popular northern Colorado lake are receiving some good news.

According to a new operating agreement which starts next summer, Lonetree Reservoir in Larimer County will remain open to recreation.

Last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said public access would be cut off after being outbid on a lease to operate the 300-acre lake and recreation area.

But the new leaseholder, Berthoud Heritage Metropolitan District, said public access for boating and fishing at the southwest Loveland reservoir will continue when the state's lease expires in July 2018.

The leaseholder said it has plans to improve the reservoir.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded the lease of Lonetree Reservoir," said John Turner, president of the district.

"We will keep this amenity open to the public. We have the resources to improve, manage and maintain this reservoir to an elevated level in which we have not seen with the current lessee."

The Berthoud Heritage Metropolitan District is developing property in the area around the reservoir. A new golf course has also been announced.