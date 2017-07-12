Local Kids Charge Capitol Hill to Lobby for Healthcare funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

11 year old Ellie Knox and 14 year old Thomas Loyd of the JDRF Rocky Mountain Chapter were selected from a nationwide pool of thousands of children, ages 4 to 17, to attend JDRF 2017 Children’s Congress in Washington, D.C., representing Colorado and Wyoming. JDRF 2017 Children’s Congress is taking place from July 24-26 in Washington, D.C. Held biennially, Children’s Congress is the largest media and grassroots event supporting type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about T1D and to let Congressional leaders know how essential they are in advancing research and helping us achieve our vision of a world without T1D. As many as 1.25 million Americans have T1D, and the disease costs the U.S. as much as $276 billion, annually, in healthcare and other expenses, according to a 2014 estimate.